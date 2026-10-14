Storm surge flood control, drought, suspect in drying up some Sanibel Island wetlands

An idea to keep the Sanibel River from contributing to flooding the island during storms, and some bad timing, brought the lingering environmental effects of the recent drought to the backyard of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.

When founded 60 years ago, the nonprofit made protecting the interior wetlands in the Erick Lindblad Preserve behind its headquarters a top priority.

CHNEP / WGCU The Sanibel River

Recent changes in how the water level in the Sanibel River is managed, combined with drought conditions, is suspect in drying out the preserve's wetlands.

“The ecological function of seasonal wetlands depends on water covering them part of the year,” Mark Thompson, a foundation researcher, said. “The longer water covers them, the more biological value they provide. And the more acreage the water covers, the greater the ecological value.”

Seasonal wetlands provide valuable habitat for creatures including aquatic insects, crabs, and fish. Wading birds and songbirds then rely on wetlands to forage. When the wetlands don’t have water, they don’t produce the food that birds rely upon.

What changed was a result of the storm surge on the island starting with Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The City of Sanibel has managed the western portion of the freshwater river, keeping it at a depth of two feet. After the storm surges associated with recent hurricanes, the level was lowered by as much as a foot to try and avoid even more flooding.

“Unfortunately, the elevation reduction began in 2025 at the beginning of a moderate drought period,” Thompson says. “If you see few birds foraging in the wetlands this year, this is why: the wetlands produced virtually no food. They were dry.”

SCCF / WGCU

Foundation scientists are now documenting the effects of the lower water level in the river to show water managers.

The hope is that effort will result in re-raising the water level in the river to restore the island’s wetlands that rely on it.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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