Lee commissioners OK land use plan for state review; opponents say plan bad for environment

Lee County commissioners approved changes to how growth can take place in the southeast portion of the county despite pleas from speakers worried about what it will mean for wildlife, water quality and other environmental concerns.

Commissioners, by a 4-0 vote, with Kevin Ruane absent, agreed to send the changes to the state to be reviewed. Commissioners will hold another public hearing before final approval.

County planners offered the changes after developers requested 11 amendments to the Southeast Lee Plan since 2023. Instead of hearing each amendment separately, commissioners asked planners to look at the big picture.

The Southeast Plan boundaries are State Road 82 to the north, Interstate 75 to the west, Bonita Beach Road and the Collier County line to the south.

Large communities already have sprouted or are approved for thousands of homes along or near Corkscrew Road, but the area has little commercial development.

The plan wants to avoid strip mall centers that have been built along main thoroughfares in other parts of the county. It also wants to create more commercial, industrial and retail so residents don’t have to travel long distances for jobs and services.

The plan creates a Preservation and Innovation Category that would require new developments to be connected to central utilities, be on a major collector roadway, have a large amount of open space and restoration. The developments can’t negatively impact the natural resources and can’t have residential housing.

The Conservation Community Land Use Category will require central utilities, plenty of open space and 1.15 homes per acre.

Twenty people spoke during the public hearing; most spoke against the plan.

Speakers complained that the changes were rushed and the county didn’t hold enough public workshops. They also said the changes could hurt the Florida panther.

“This process has not been given the time, so, I’m asking you to slow down, do your homework and leave me confident that our water and our livelihoods are protected,” said Elliot Taylor, a Lee County resident for nine years.

Those speaking in favor said updating the plan makes sense.

“We agree with the staff’s findings that additional opportunities for non-residential development are necessary from a long-range planning perspective for Southeast Lee County to provide services and employment opportunities in that planning area and adjacent to Lehigh Acres, which have both experienced significant residential growth,” said Ben Smith, director of planning for Morris Depew Associates.

Commissioner Brian Hamman, after looking at a map showing conservation land and land approved for development, asked how many parcels would be included.

“Because I don’t really see hardly any land that’s not already planned or spoken for that’s either preserved or already entitled,” he said.

Principal Planner Kate Burgess said she didn’t have an exact number but would have the answer before the final public hearing.

Hamman praised the plan.

“One of the things I like the most about this plan is you’re putting everyday destinations closer to the people who we know are already moving there and already living there,” he said. “You are going to shorten trips by doing this.”

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