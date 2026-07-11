From fishing line to starting line: Girl Power returns to the ocean -- green turtle beats survival odds

MARATHON, Florida Keys — Some heroes wear capes. This one has flippers...and a really cool name.

A juvenile green sea turtle named Girl Power returned to the Atlantic Ocean Friday after overcoming injuries so severe she wasn't expected to survive.

Rescued in the Florida Keys around International Women's Day, Girl Power arrived at The Turtle Hospital tangled in fishing line and covered in life-threatening tumors.

Four months later, she proved resilience can be stronger than any obstacles in her way.

"Girl Power was a long shot," said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of The Turtle Hospital. "When a turtle ingests fishing line, it can become a mortality event. Also, she had tumors not only on her body but covering her eyes, so she overcame the odds. We got rid of the fishing line, she passed the fishing line that she ingested, tumor-free, had good, strong eyes, and back at sea."

1 of 3 — Tour de Turtle Bette Zirkelbach, left, general manager of The Turtle Hospital, and Jory Geib, right, a rehabilitation specialist at The Turtle Hospital, show Girl Power to children and beachgoers before the rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle's release Friday, July 10, 2026, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida Keys. Girl Power was released as The Turtle Hospital's official competitor in Sea Turtle Conservancy's Tour de Turtles program. (Natalie Danko/Florida Keys News Bureau) Natalie DankoNatalie/Photo Design by Natalie 2 of 3 — Tour de Turtle Bette Zirkelbach, left, general manager of The Turtle Hospital, and Jory Geib, right, a rehabilitation specialist at The Turtle Hospital, carry Girl Power past beachgoers after the rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle arrived Friday, July 10, 2026, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida Keys. The crowd gathered to see Girl Power before her return to the Atlantic Ocean as The Turtle Hospital's official competitor in Sea Turtle Conservancy's Tour de Turtles program. Natalie Danko/Photo Design by Natalie 3 of 3 — Tour de Turtle Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of The Turtle Hospital, talks with children gathered around Girl Power, a rehabilitated juvenile green sea turtle, Friday, July 10, 2026, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Florida Keys. Before Girl Power was released into the Atlantic Ocean, Zirkelbach shared the turtle's recovery story and spoke with children about sea turtle conservation. (Natalie Danko/Florida Keys News Bureau) Natalie DankoNatalie/Photo Design by Natalie

With a satellite transmitter attached to her shell, Girl Power was released from Sombrero Beach in Marathon. As the Turtle Hospital's official competitor in the Tour de Turtles race, she will be tracked by Sea Turtle Conservancy, a global research and education program that tracks sea turtle migrations and allows the public to follow each turtle's remarkable journey.

Her road to recovery was anything but easy.

Veterinarians and staff performed multiple tumor-removal surgeries, carefully removed fishing line, treated infections with antibiotics, provided fluids, vitamins and chemotherapy following eye surgery, and helped nurse her back to health with a steady diet of fresh greens and seafood.

For Girl Power, Friday wasn't just a release...It was a comeback!

As she journeys out to sea. Girl Power's satellite tag will transmit her location whenever she surfaces, allowing scientists to study her migration while giving people around the world a front-row seat to cheer her on.

"The satellites that are attached to the sea turtles send a signal every time they come up to breathe, and that signal is then relayed to a station to give us basically a GPS location for the turtle," said Daniel Evans, a research biologist with Sea Turtle Conservancy.

For many watching on the beach, Girl Power's story became something even bigger than sea turtle conservation.

For roughly three months, she will compete against other rehabilitated sea turtles to see who swims the farthest in this year's Tour de Turtles.

For more than 40 years, the Turtle Hospital in Marathon has rescued, rehabilitated and returned thousands of injured sea turtles to the wild, giving threatened and endangered species a second chance at life.

And if you want to follow along in Girl Power's journey visit TourDeTurtles.org.