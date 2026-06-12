Fire at CREW Wildlife Management Area in Lee Country burns 25 acres, 85% contained

A fire burning in the CREW Wildlife Management Area in Lee County was 85 percent contained by Thursday evening and was being worked on by Florida Forest Service personnel from the Caloosahatchee Office.

Smoke from the 25-acre wildfire could be seen from I-75 and was burning in the Flint Pen Strand section of CREW.

The CREW area is east of I-75 off Corkscrew Road.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.