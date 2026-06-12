© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire at CREW Wildlife Management Area in Lee Country burns 25 acres, 85% contained

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
Smoke from a 25-acre wildfire in the CREW Wildlife Management Area Thursday afternoon could be seen from I-75.
Abigail Braun/WGCU
Smoke from a 25-acre wildfire in the CREW Wildlife Management Area Thursday afternoon could be seen from I-75.

A fire burning in the CREW Wildlife Management Area in Lee County was 85 percent contained by Thursday evening and was being worked on by Florida Forest Service personnel from the Caloosahatchee Office.

Smoke from the 25-acre wildfire could be seen from I-75 and was burning in the Flint Pen Strand section of CREW.

The CREW area is east of I-75 off Corkscrew Road.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsWildfires
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU