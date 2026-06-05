Boil water notice lifted for homes and businesses along Corkscrew Road east of Interstate 75

A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been lifted for about 1,600 residences and seven commercial sites along Corkscrew Road from Grammercy Boulevard to Hanley Boulevard in east Lee County.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, due to a planned outage as part of work to install a 16-inch water valve.

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