Young male black bear trapped on FGCU campus now bound for rural Collier County

A young male black bear which had been getting into garbage on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus was trapped Thursday morning and will be relocated.

The around 200-pound animal was caught in a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission trap behind the WGCU Public Media station offices on campus.

A trapper who was preparing the trap and animal for transport said a pile of "Honey Buns" from 7-Eleven and dog food were the bait that lured the animal into the trap.

The trapper also said that the animal was likely the same one that the FWC attempted but was unsuccessful in trapping last spring.

A forested area in a rural area in southern Collier County will be the bear's new home.

Mike Braun/WGCU A nuisance animal trapper prepares a bear for transport. The animal was trapped on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus after reports of it getting into garbage containers. The animal is being taken to a rural location in Collier County.

Florida bear facts

FWC estimates there to be approximately 4,050 bears statewide. Bears roam forests and swamps from Eglin Air Force Base in the Panhandle to Ocala National Forest in the state’s midsection to Big Cypress National Preserve in Southwest Florida. Bears currently occupy 49 percent of their historic range in seven bear subpopulations. While many subpopulations appear to be doing well, others are clearly still recovering.



If you encounter a bear at close range , remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.



, remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice. Do NOT feed or intentionally attract bears. If a bear eats something on your property, take note of what it is and secure it once the bear leaves.



NEVER approach or surprise a bear. If you see a bear from a distance, enjoy the experience, but do not move toward the bear. If you are close, do not make any sudden or abrupt movements. Back away slowly and be sure the bear has an obvious escape route.

Sharon VanDevander / WGCU A young, male black bear was trapped on the FGCU campus Thursday. The animal was reported for getting into garbage containers.

If you are in your yard,



Make sure that you are in a safe area and that the bear has a clear escape route. Then, make noise or bang pots and pans to scare the bear away.

Do NOT turn your back, play dead, climb a tree or run. Back away slowly into the house or secure area.

Avoid direct eye contact. Bears and many other animals may view this as aggressive behavior.

Report any bear that is threatening the safety of humans, pets or livestock, or causing property damage to the FWC.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.