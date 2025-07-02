Wandering black bear trapped on FGCU campus, relocated by FWC

FWC personnel trapped and relocated a black bear from the Florida Gulf Coast University campus on Tuesday.

The trapping follows an alert and sightings of bears around campus in the past week.

FGCU police report the animal has been relocated from campus to more suitable habitat.

Improper disposal of trash can further attract bears to the area. Campus police urged people to continue to place trash in the disposal compactors located throughout campus and not place trash bags in breezeways or open dumpsters.

Police also encouraged exercising caution while navigating the campus, especially boardwalks, pathways and facilities located near FGCU conservation areas and preserves. In the event of a bear encounter, FWC provides the following guidance:



If you see a bear from a distance of 50 feet or more, slowly back away without turning your back to it.



If you are in close proximity to the bear, raise your arms above your head to appear larger, and make noise while slowly backing away.



Never run, as this may trigger a chase response.



If you see a bear, or any other animal on campus, immediately report its location to UPD by calling (239) 590-1900.

