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Watering restrictions set for Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands, Manatee counties by SWFL Water Management

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:15 AM EDT
Southwest Florida Water Management District water restriction zone.
Southwest Florida Water Management District water restriction zone.

Due to ongoing drought conditions throughout the region, the Southwest Florida Water Management District has declared a Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage for a portion of Charlotte and Highlands counties and all of DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

From April 3, through July 1, 2026, watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. only. The restriction also applies to residents on private wells.

Watering days are based on the last number of your street address: 0 or 1: Monday, 2 or 3: Tuesday, 4 or 5: Wednesday; 6 or 7: Thursday; and 8 or 9: Friday (also for locations with mixed or no address, such as subdivision common areas).

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