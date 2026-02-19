Two non-native 'visitors' make it to North Captiva Island: One has dinner, one IS the dinner

A North Captiva Island homeowner recently captured a true "Circle Of Life" moment in the front yard of her home in Safety Harbor.

Erica Maynard-Uliasz had just walked out onto her porch when she caught the drama.

"I went out to take a picture of the gopher tortoise that shares the yard with us and the coyote ran right over him into my view," she said.

She snapped the accompanying photos showing the coyote helping to cull the island's iguana population.

Not sure if the iguana appreciated the effort.

North Captiva is a barrier island in Lee County accessed only by boat or airplane. There is no automobile access. Visitors and residents use bicycles and golf carts to get around the island.

The secluded oasis lies north of Captiva Island, separated by Redfish Pass off the coast of Southwest Florida.

