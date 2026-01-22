'Paddlers Guide to Everglades' topic of next Calusa Blueways talk

“A Paddlers Guide to Everglades National Park” is the third talk in a series of free Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail-related programs.

The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, in Fort Myers.

Presenter Chad Gillis is longtime outdoor journalist who has spent decades paddling, fishing and camping in the waters of Southwest Florida. Chad will share his adventures, stories, and tips, discuss his new book and reflect on what he wishes he had known 25 years ago when he first began exploring the Everglades.

“I probably see Chad around the Calusa Blueway more than any other paddler” said Calusa Blueway Coordinator Mike Hammond of Lee County Parks & Recreation. “It seems like he’s always on the water somewhere between here and the Everglades. A lot of paddlers follow Chad on social media and are excited about this talk and his new book.”

Paperback copies of “A Paddlers Guide to Everglades National Park” will be available for purchase and signed by the author.

Upcoming programs:

Fishing SWFL: March 3, Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center.

For more information and directions to the program, contact Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center at 239-533-6850.

The Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail is a 190-mile canoe, kayak and SUP trail that meanders throughout Lee County’s waterways. Trail information is at www.calusablueway.com or www.leeparks.org/blueway. Find Calusa Blueway on Facebook. Visit the iTunes store or Google Play to download the free smart-phone app. Visitors can find information at www.fortmyers-sanibel.com.

