Watering now one-day-a-week through May in unincorporated Lee

Residents of unincorporated Lee County are reminded that beginning Feb. 1, a one-day-a-week watering schedule will be in place through the end of May to conserve water and protect the aquifer.

Lee County has had a water conservation ordinance for unincorporated communities since 2005. The Lee Board of County Commissioners revised the ordinance in 2024 to implement a one-day-a-week watering schedule between the beginning of February through the end of May.

This means the odd-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and even-numbered addresses and common areas may water on Sundays. No watering can occur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Typically, the aquifers peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress during the April-May timeframe.

Following the watering restrictions this winter are exceptionally important because the 2025 rainy season resulted in below-average precipitation levels. As drought-like conditions continue, Lee County works with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and municipal partners to raise awareness about declining water levels in aquifers accessed by Lee County residents.

Lee County continues to share information with the community, including messages featuring Lee County’s newest superhero, Captain Conservation, educational videos, social media outreach and more. Visit www.leegov.com/naturalresources/watersmart for more information and tips.

Residents and commercial property owners are urged to abide by local ordinances that restrict lawn irrigation. Lawn irrigation can account for 50% of household use. While the Lee County ordinance applies to those in unincorporated Lee County, a comprehensive list of local rules can be found at www.SFWMD.gov/mywateringdays. Additional information can be found at www.SFWMD.gov/WaterShortage.

All local ordinances have provisions for enforcement of ordinance violations, which vary by community. Unincorporated Lee County residents who irrigate outside the permissible days and hours can receive a warning on a first offense and fines following a warning; however, the county’s main objective is education about the ordinance. Neighborhood groups, Homeowners Associations and others are encouraged to share the above links.

