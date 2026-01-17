© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrate Ed Carlson's legacy at Corkscrew Swamp Jan. 25

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 17, 2026 at 5:31 PM EST
Ed Carlson (inset photo), was a long-time Audubon warden and Sanctuary manager. He died Dec. 9. A special day is planned Jan. 25 to honor Carlson at the Sanctuary.
Ed Carlson (inset photo), was a long-time Audubon warden and Sanctuary manager. He died Dec. 9. A special day is planned Jan. 25 to honor Carlson at the Sanctuary.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will celebrate the life of Ed Carlson, long-time Audubon warden and Sanctuary manager who died Dec. 9, in a way he would have truly enjoyed.

On Sunday, January 25, visitors can explore the wonders of Corkscrew — watch otters playing in the Lettuce Lake, enjoy birdwatching, and take in the beauty of the rare wildlife that calls this place home, thanks in part to Ed's dedication.

Carlson, who died Dec. 9, 2025, spent nearly 40 years of his life protecting and sharing these natural treasures, and this celebration honors that legacy.

In Carlson’s honor, admission for the event will be free. From 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., come celebrate, explore, and enjoy the swamp—just as Ed would have wanted.

Jan. 25 schedule

3:30 p.m. | Doors open

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Attendees welcome to pay respects at "Ed Carlson's Favorite Rest Stop" on the boardwalk

5 p.m. | Refreshments will be served

5:45 p.m. | Words from Sanctuary Director

5:55 p.m. | Storytelling

6:30 p.m. | Event ends

Tickets for the free event are available at this link. Annual Pass Members can use their account login to reserve tickets.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsCorkscrew Swamp SanctuaryEnvironmental Education
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU