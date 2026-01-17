Celebrate Ed Carlson's legacy at Corkscrew Swamp Jan. 25

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will celebrate the life of Ed Carlson, long-time Audubon warden and Sanctuary manager who died Dec. 9, in a way he would have truly enjoyed.

On Sunday, January 25, visitors can explore the wonders of Corkscrew — watch otters playing in the Lettuce Lake, enjoy birdwatching, and take in the beauty of the rare wildlife that calls this place home, thanks in part to Ed's dedication.

Carlson, who died Dec. 9, 2025, spent nearly 40 years of his life protecting and sharing these natural treasures, and this celebration honors that legacy.

In Carlson’s honor, admission for the event will be free. From 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., come celebrate, explore, and enjoy the swamp—just as Ed would have wanted.

Jan. 25 schedule

3:30 p.m. | Doors open

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Attendees welcome to pay respects at "Ed Carlson's Favorite Rest Stop" on the boardwalk

5 p.m. | Refreshments will be served

5:45 p.m. | Words from Sanctuary Director

5:55 p.m. | Storytelling

6:30 p.m. | Event ends

Tickets for the free event are available at this link. Annual Pass Members can use their account login to reserve tickets.

