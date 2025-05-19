2025 Florida Python Challenge registration now open; $10k for the winner

Registration for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge is now open.

The event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District, encourages the removal of invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades and its surrounding land.

"Every Burmese python removed from our iconic Florida Everglades means one less invasive snake negatively impacting our native wildlife,” Roger Young, executive director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said. “This annual event encourages the public to get involved in removing nonnative species while raising awareness worldwide about invasive species and what people can do to help."

This year’s challenge is from July 11 at 12:01 a.m. until July 20 at 5 p.m. The participant who removes the most Burmese pythons overall will win a grand prize of $10,000. Other honors will be awarded in the professional, novice, and military categories. Each category awards $2,000 for the person who catches the most pythons who is not the overall winner, $1,500 for the runner-up and $1,000 for the longest python caught.

To register for the challenge and take the required online training, visit FLPythonChallenge.org.

