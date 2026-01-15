January 22 is last day to request vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for 2026 City of Naples election

Thursday, January 22, is the last day voters can request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed by the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office for the 2026 City of Naples Election.

Voters requesting a ballot must contact the Supervisor of Elections office by 5 p.m. on January 22.

Ballots may be requested online at CollierVotes.gov/RequestBallot or by calling 239-252-VOTE (8683). Voters can also make their request in person at any of the Supervisor of Elections office locations.

Returned ballots must be placed in the official ballot return envelope provided and the voter must sign the Voter’s Certificate on the envelope prior to mailing in their voted ballot.

Voted ballots must be physically returned (not just postmarked) to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, February 3.

The return postage required is $0.78 which is equivalent to one U.S. Forever stamp. The United States Postal Service recommends ballots be mailed seven days prior to Election Day for timely receipt by the Supervisor of Elections office.

Voters can return their voted ballots by mail or by dropping them off at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at the Supervisor of Elections’ main office and satellite offices. No postage is required when dropping off a Vote-by-Mail ballot.

Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person, on Election Day, should bring their ballot to their polling location so it can be canceled.

For Supervisor of Elections office locations and hours to request or return Vote-by-Mail ballots, visit CollierVotes.gov or call 239-252-VOTE (8683).

