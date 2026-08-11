Charlotte Schools earns Cognia accreditation

Charlotte County Public Schools has earned Cognia Accreditation. Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, systems, education service providers, and state education agencies.

“Accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Commission provides Charlotte County Public Schools a nationally recognized mark of quality,” shared Superintendent Mark Vianello in the system's ParentSquare, an emailed letter to the community. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

Cognia recognizes institutions and systems across the globe that meet rigorous performance standards focused on our four key characteristics: culture of learning, leadership for learning, engagement of learning, and growth in learning. To earn Cognia Accreditation, an institution must submit to internal and external review. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Commission means that the institution meets Cognia performance standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. Institutions in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.

Learn more about Cognia accreditation at cognia.org

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

