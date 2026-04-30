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Listen up grads -- direct link link to a BA at Florida Atlantic University is not just for Palm Beach State College students

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:10 PM EDT

Indian River State College students now have another option to pursue a bachelor’s degree.  

Colloquially known as The River, the college has joined forces with Florida Atlantic University  -- or FAU -- through Link2FAU, a program that gives those pursuing an associate’s degree a guaranteed path from  Indian River State College to FAU.  

 There are plenty of scholarship opportunities, university resources, and advising support included from day one. 

Students at The River who complete their associate degree with at least a 2.0 GPA, are guaranteed a seat at FAU  to finish their bachelor’s degree. 
 
Students can join Link2FAU when they apply to The River or anytime before they are admitted to  FAU.  

For students in Okeechobee County who were not directly admitted to FAU, going through The River is a path for acceptance into the school.  

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Education WGCU NewsOkeechobee CountyFlorida Atlantic University
Eileen Kelley
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