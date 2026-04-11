Highlands County faces the harsh realities of public funding across the state being diverted to religious and private schools

A situation in Highlands County reflects what is happening to school districts across the state, as districts are having to cut positions and in some cases close schools or programs as the realities of the expanded school voucher program means significantly less funding for public schools.

Highlands County Superintendent Brenda Longshore laid out a plan recently that would cut 20 positions at the district level for the upcoming fiscal year.

The cuts represent more than $1 million in savings. Earlier this year, she committed to find $600,000 in cuts at the district level. As it stands now, her plan cuts $1.18 million.

Longshore’s proposal sets off the start of what will be many budget workshops in the district as she and other leaders face the hard realities that state funding is dwindling.

The Florida Policy Institute said state funding diverted to private school vouchers doubled to 24 percent between 2021 to the start of this school year.

The cuts are for district wide positions that include food service and transportation workers, administrators and managerial specialists among other positions.

“[It's] is a lot of positions,” said Longshore, who previously was a teacher, coach and principal within the Highlands County School District.

Longshore told the school board recently all efforts will be made to try and keep instructional positions.

"By all means this is why we are starting with the district first because we want to set the stage that we are going to do everything to try and protect the teachers," she said. " They are the boots on ground, face-to-face with students."

A majority of school board members encouraged Longshore to find more cuts at the district level.

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