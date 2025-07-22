Events allow families to donate and pick up school supplies throughout SWFL

Believe it or not, back to school time is approaching fast. A number of organizations in Southwest Florida are hosting school supply drives to help collect items for students who could use the help including one group that has been giving out loaded backpacks for over a quarter century now.

In Fort Myers, Premier Mobile Health Services is collecting supplies such as backpacks, flash drives, crayons, paper and more. Donations will be accepted until Monday, July 28, at their walk-in clinic at 10676 Colonial Boulevard, Suite 20, in Fort Myers.

The full Amazon wish list of requested school supplies is available at https://a.co/2hVIhZH or on Premier Mobile Health’s website.

Supplies will be distributed to children after they complete a health exam on Saturday, August 2, 3-7 PM, at Mount Hermon Church, 2856 Douglas Ave., in Fort Myers.

In Naples, the Salvation Army will be collecting notebooks, folders, pencils, and more on Saturday July 26 from 8 AM to 1 PM at two Walmart locations



5420 Juliet Blvd, Naples, FL 34109

3451 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112

Students who need school supplies can collect needed items on Sunday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the Multicultural Center of SWFL presents its 26th annual Big Backpack Giveaway at the Skatium on Broadway in Fort Myers.

The first 2,000 or more children aged 5-12 to arrive that day with parents or guardians will receive free backpacks and school items, while supplies last. Distribution will take place via a drive-through. A walk-up line will also be available.

There will be similar school supply giveaways in Glades and Hendry counties sponsored by the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties and other community partners:

Christ Central LaBelle, 813 Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 26, for K-12 Glades and Hendry counties students.

Doyle Conner Building, 900 US 27, Moore Haven, 4-6 p.m, Monday, July 28, for K-12 Glades County residents. Child must be present.

John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 30, for K-12 Clewiston residents. Child must be present.

