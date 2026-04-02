African Children’s Choir in Naples as part of U.S. tour; performances support program

The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Adventist Church on March 27, performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda.

"I was so excited, and I could not wait to sing on stage," said 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz.

Off stage, 8- to 10-year-olds went back for seconds at the dinner table, trying tacos, a dish they've never had before -- where they come from, even a single meal isn’t always guaranteed.

“They are mostly humble backgrounds that all the children come from. And by humble, I mean some days you have a meal, some days you may not. So that's the difference in the culture and in the lifestyles,” said 27-year-old tour leader Daniel Tamale, one of eight chaperones traveling with the group.

Before joining the tour, the children attended the African Children's Choir Primary School in Kampala, with teachers continuing to send materials throughout the nine-month trip. The tour spans multiple states, long bus rides, mandatory shaved heads -- and homesickness. Tamale knows that experience firsthand.

“So, I was actually in the choir. I traveled as a child with the African Children's Choir. That's a long, long time ago. It's now 19 years [ago]”.

Now, he leads the next group through that same journey -- including children like Annliz, who joined the choir not knowing what to expect.

“I didn't have hope that I was going to finish school, and my parents didn't have always the money to buy clothes to our families.” When asked why she didn’t think she would finish school, she said, “because our teachers would always come in class and we did not have the money, and I was always one of the people to come back to home.”

1 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM One of the choir directors talks to the children at the end of rehearsal. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM Traditional African clothing are set out for the children to wear for the performance. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. "I was so excited, and I could not wait to sing on stage," said 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM Traditional African drums line the hallway before the performance. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for a quick rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz (Center) eats tacos with her choir-mates, a new food she is quickly becoming a fan of. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 9 — UgandanChildrenChoir040226AM The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. "I was so excited, and I could not wait to sing on stage," said 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 9 — Provided Images A few images of the Children back at the academy in Uganda. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. "I was so excited, and I could not wait to sing on stage," said 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 9 — Provided Images A few images of the Children back at the academy in Uganda. The African Children's Choir took the stage at Naples Seventh Day Adventist Church on March 27, for rehearsal before performing in traditional costumes alongside rows of drums. The concert runs on donations only, with every dollar going back to education in Uganda. "I was so excited, and I could not wait to sing on stage," said 10-year-old choir member Christabel Annliz. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

Tamale says while the children and chaperones volunteer their time, sponsorships and merchandise sales help fund the children's education from primary school through college.

“We don't want to [say] we want your pity, we want your sympathy, but rather, we want you to see the potential of these children. What we want you to see is that they can have a hope for the future. And you know, with the songs that we sing, the hymns and the dancing, it really brings out the joy of the children.”

Since 1984, the program has reached more than 59,000 children. All donations from the concerts support education programs in Africa. The Children's Choir will continue its U.S. tour through mid-May.

“We still continue to see the benefits of having the program in Uganda, in Kenya right now, and it's always been the same mission, helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.” said Tamale.

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