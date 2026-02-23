North Port rally Tuesday to mark 4 years of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian Americans in North Port will gather Tuesday, Feb. 24, to mark four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, holding a public demonstration to show continued support for their homeland as the war continues.

The invasion began Feb. 24, 2022, and has killed thousands and displaced millions. 2025 was the deadliest of the war for Ukrainian civilians. Patricia Zalisko, press secretary for Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, said the local event is intended to demonstrate solidarity with Ukrainians still living through the conflict.

“It’s important for us to support them because that’s our heritage. It’s our culture,” Zalisko said. “We don’t view this as simply an act of aggression or a war on a nation. We view it as genocide.”

Zalisko described the invasion as genocide, a characterization Russia has rejected. Although her family immigrated to the United States more than a century ago, Zalisko said she remains closely connected and speaks both Ukrainian and Russian.

“Every American should be concerned,” Zalisko said. “Every European certainly is concerned.”

The demonstration is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Biscayne Drive and U.S. 41 in North Port.

