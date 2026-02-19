‘Bad Faith’ examines Christian nationalism and heads to Southwest Florida

As debates over religion and politics intensify nationwide, a new documentary asks what religious freedom means in America today.

“Bad Faith,” a documentary examining the rise of Christian nationalism and its growing influence on American democracy, is coming to Southwest Florida. The Interfaith Alliance of Southwest Florida will host a series of screenings followed by guided community discussions, offering attendees an opportunity to examine how national debates over religion and politics are unfolding at the local level.

“Christian nationalism is not Christianity,” said the Rev. Dr. Sharon Harris-Ewing, president of the alliance. “True religious freedom means no single faith defines America. Protecting democracy and protecting religion go hand-in-hand.”

The free screenings are scheduled at the following locations:



3 p.m., Feb. 24 — Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site.



— Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site. 5 p.m., March 2 — Collier County Headquarters Regional Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site. The Collier County Public Library does not sponsor or endorse this program.



— Collier County Headquarters Regional Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site. 6:30 p.m., March 12 — Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples, 6340 Napa Woods Way, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site.



— Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples, 6340 Napa Woods Way, Naples. RSVP by visiting their site. 6:30 p.m., March 12 — Lamb of God Lutheran Episcopal Church, 19691 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. RSVP by visiting their site.

Registration is required for each event.

