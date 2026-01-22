© 2026 WGCU News
Jewish Film Festival of Southwest Florida returns for 30th year

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:09 PM EST

The Jewish Film Festival of Southwest Florida is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a wide-ranging lineup that reflects both Jewish storytelling and Jewish voices in film.

The festival features movies across genres, some rooted in Jewish culture and others selected for the Jewish filmmakers and performers behind them.

“The selection committee did such a careful job,” said David Garonzik, a festival representative. “At, you know, ‘Let’s not make all the films about the Holocaust. Let’s not make all the films about Oct. 7. Let’s bring in as many films as we can that sort of have a universal appeal.’”

All screenings will be held at the Regal Belltower Stadium 20 theater, with showings scheduled from Feb. 1 through March 26. More information on tickets and seating is available through the Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte County’s website.

“It’s sustainability in Lee County, in Southwest Florida -- it’s almost like a legacy film festival,” he added. “Very few film festivals can last 30 years.”

