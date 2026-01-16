Unity breakfast, commemorative march planned for MLK Jr. Day

A Unity Breakfast honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Myers.

The event will feature several speakers and provide an opportunity for reflection and discussion on justice and community.

The breakfast is organized by the Southwest Florida Alpha Educational and Leadership Foundation in conjunction with the Xi Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

It will take place Monday, Jan. 19, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Tickets are available through the organization’s website.

The organization says proceeds will benefit local scholarship programs.

ALSO PLANNED MONDAY: The Dunbar Festival Committee invites the community to join in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Commemorative March & Park Celebration Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The MLK Commemorative March begins at the Dunbar Community School, 1857 High St, Fort Myers.

