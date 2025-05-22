Sanibel Captiva Bank Partners with A.N.A.’s Friends for donation drive
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has partnered with A.N.A.’s Friends to collect hygiene and baby care items for abused, neglected and abandoned children across Southwest Florida. Through May 30, all bank branches will serve as official drop-off locations for new, unused donations.
Requested items include essential hygiene and childcare products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, lotion, diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream, baby wash, pacifiers and bibs. Donated items will help stock A.N.A.’s Friends’ comfort closet, which provides basic necessities to children and their caregivers.
Amy McQuagge, vice president and director of marketing for Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, emphasized the importance of the partnership.
“It’s a vital resource that goes well beyond providing new bedding, clothing and other essentials,” McQuagge said. “It gives these kids a sense of security and normalcy during a time when they’re experiencing anything but. We’re honored to support such a meaningful mission and help stock the closet so A.N.A.’s Friends can continue their incredible work in the community.”
Donations can be dropped off at the following Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches:
- Bridge Branch – 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers | 239-274-6250
- Winkler Branch – 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers | 239-274-7400
- College Parkway Branch – 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers | 239-274-6200
- Downtown Branch – 1533 Hendry Street, Fort Myers | 239-274-6205
- Gateway Branch – 11691 Gateway Blvd., Fort Myers | 239-274-6210
- Main Office – 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel | 239-472-6100
- Periwinkle Office – 1910 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel | 239-472-6150
