Free and low-cost birth control now available through Planned Parenthood of Southwest Florida

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Florida is now offering free and low-cost birth control.

The announcement came on the one-year anniversary of Florida’s six-week abortion ban, after a paddle raise at the group’s annual dinner brought in $600,000 from local donors.

Barbara Zdravecky, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest and Central Florida, emphasized the importance of access to healthcare: "Last week's somber anniversary highlights the need for individuals to have control over their healthcare. Despite facing challenges, including attacks from lawmakers, we remain committed to providing the care our patients rely on."

The program is available to patients without insurance or Medicaid who demonstrate financial need when scheduling an appointment at the Naples or Fort Myers health centers. Telehealth appointments are also available for patients who reside in Lee or Collier county.

Patients choosing birth control pills, the vaginal ring, or the shot will pay a $20 visit fee. IUD and implant patients will be charged a placement fee of up to $200, which includes sedation if requested. This pricing offers an 85-90% reduction in out-of-pocket expenses for effective birth control.

To schedule an appointment, visit the website and ask about the "Contraceptive Access Grant" for eligibility details.

