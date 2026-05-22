It may seem like it is out of your control, but you can save on gasoline



Anyone who’s stood at a gas pump in the past week has noticed something not seen for some time. The price of gas crossed the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in four years.

The News Service of Florida this week said AAA auto club’s gas survey found the average cost in Florida is now $4.19 a gallon.

It’s hard to predict what will happen with the prices because of U.S. involvement in the Iran war. But there are ways to try and save money at the pumps, said Mark Jenkins of AAA.



"First, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, that includes your tire pressure. Make sure you have an oil change, drive carefully avoid aggressive starts and stops that reduces your fuel economy," he said.



He said it costs the average driver about $20 more for a tank of gas now that prices are more than a dollar higher than they were a month ago.

In addition to maintaining a car properly. He suggests shopping around and carrying cash.

"Shop around and you can use the AAA mobile app to check gas prices in your area, and when you head to the pump, you might be able to save money by taking advantage of a fuel reward program, or even by paying in cash instead of credit card," Jenkins said.