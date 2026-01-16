Internal Revenue Service offers tips to taxpayers preparing to file individual income tax returns

Having organized tax records helps taxpayers file complete and accurate tax returns and avoid errors that could delay refunds. That starts with assembling bank account information, W-2 forms, 1099s from banks and other payors and records of digital asset transactions such as stock trades.

IRS also offers each taxpayer an IRS online account where they can securely access personal tax information, including recently filed returns, and authorize tax professionals to access their records digitally.

One final tip: Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive a refund.

MORE INFORMATION:

An IRS online account enables taxpayers to:



View tax records, including adjusted gross income and transcripts.

Make, schedule and view payments.

Get or view their Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).

Authorize a tax professional to access their tax records digitally.

Access available Forms W-2 and certain 1099s.

Using direct deposit isn’t just a good way to speed up refunds. It will soon be the only way to receive a refund. In accordance with Executive Order 14247, the IRS began phasing out paper tax refund checks on Sept. 30, 2025, which means most taxpayers must provide routing and account numbers to get their refunds directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Taxpayers without bank accounts can learn how to open them at an FDIC insured bank or through the National Credit Union Locator Tool. Veterans, see the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for financial services options at participating banks.

The IRS also notes that prepaid debit cards, digital wallets or mobile apps may support direct deposit. To use these options, taxpayers must have routing and account numbers associated with their personal accounts. Check with the mobile app provider or financial institution to confirm which numbers to use.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.