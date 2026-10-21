Art Center Sarasota exhibiting playful exhibition of Jorge Blanco drawings, prints and sculpture

Art Center Sarasota is exhibiting a playful exhibition of drawings, prints and sculpture by Venezuelan American artist Jorge Blanco. The exhibition, “Joy in Motion,” is an ode to his colorful, uplifting minimalist sculptures, which dot public spaces throughout the United States, Venezuela, Europe and Japan – including three installations in Sarasota. Synthesizing geometry, movement and the human figure, Blanco endeavors to inspire optimism in those who encounter his public artworks.

“Joy in Motion” is on display in the center gallery through Nov. 14.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'To Be Blue' sculpture by Jorge Blanco

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Blanco’s story is one of evolution, from curious child inspired by abstract art to celebrated artist. He studied industrial design at the Neumann Institute of Design in Caracas before continuing his artistic training at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome. He thereafter served as the Creative Director of the Children’s Museum of Caracas and is the creator of the long-running comic strip "El Naufrago" ("The Castaway").

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Jorge Blanco in the Park' is the capstone piece in 'Joy in Motion' exhibition at Art Center Sarasota.

Blanco began completing public art commissions in 1992, Since then, his large-scale sculptures have been installed in civic spaces, parks, museums, educational institutions and private collections. His work has also been exhibited extensively in galleries and museums around the world.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Barlovento,' by Jorge Blanco

“By creating distinct elements and assembling them into works where space, volume and light dominate, I endeavor to convey joy, humor and optimism in a minimalist style,” Blanco wrote in his artist statement accompanying the exhibition. “Staying connected to curiosity and creativity is crucial to my practice, ultimately inspiring the optimism expressed in my work and experienced by the viewer. One of the main reasons for creating public art is to share this inspiration.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Selfie 2022' with 'To Be Blue 2004' sculpture in foreground, part of 'Joy in Motion' exhibition at Art Center Sarasota

Ultimately, Blanco’s objective is to infuse the community with enthusiasm and energy through the transformative power of art. This is the primary reason he emphasizes the significance of public art.

Sarasota is home to a number of Blanco’s public artworks.

“Bravo!” can be found in the roundabout at Ringling Boulevard and S. Orange Avenue, He created the towering aluminum and stainless-steel sculpture in 2018.

Courtesy of Sarasota public art program / Sarasota public art webpage Jorge Blanco's 'Bravo'

Located in the median at 750 North Tamiami Trail as part of the City of Sarasota Public Art Program, “The Runners” (2001) features three yellow aluminum running figures.

Originally created for the inaugural Sarasota Season of Sculpture, “Here’s Looking at You!” (2000), located near the Boulevard of the Arts, is part of the city's public collection.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jorge Blanco's 'Runners' jog down Tamiami Trail across the street from Art Center Sarasota.

Three other exhibitions are on view through Nov. 14 at Art Center Sarasota: “Olive Branches Carried Us Home,” featuring work by Karin Yanes; work by St. Pete Ceramics; and “Strange Weather,” a group show that explores worlds where reality bends, logic dissolves, and the unexpected becomes possible.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Joy in Motion' can be viewed in the center gallery at Art Center Sarasota through Nov. 14.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.