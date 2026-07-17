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Four artists will turn BIG ARTS' Dunham Family Gallery into a giant mural over six-week span beginning in August

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
Artist Mariapia Malerba, at right, is one of four artists taking part in 'Currents' mural project at BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island.
Courtesy of Mariapia Malerba
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Mariapia Malerba
Artist Mariapia Malerba, at right, is one of four artists taking part in 'Currents' mural project at BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island.

Last year, four local artists created a mammoth mural that encompassed the entire Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS. “Birds, No Words” was as tall as a person and as long as a football field. It was such a huge success that BIG ARTS is doing it again, says Marketing Director Meghan Govoni.

“In August, we're going to have four different artists in the Dunham Family Gallery collaborating over the course of six weeks painting and drawing all the walls, and the fun part about this is people can stop in and see the artists work sporadically and watch the exhibit come together,” said Govoni.

Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba is one of four artists participating in BIG ARTS' 'Currents' mural project.
Courtesy of Mariapia Malerba
/
Mariapia Malerba
Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba is one of four artists participating in BIG ARTS' 'Currents' mural project.

This year’s project is called “Currents,” and the muralists will be BIG ARTS Gallery Director Wilson McCray, Mariapia Malerba, Shah Hadjebi and Macy Noll.

Florida SouthWestern State College Digital Arts Professor Dahye Kim will add digital projections to the final product.

“Now they're not here every day all day long,” Govoni noted. “Sometimes you can walk in and there's two of them here. Sometimes there's one of them, sometimes all four of them are here. They do give updates when all four of them are going to be working together and we do post that on our social media pages.”

Watching the mural take shape over time is enthralling and viewing the completed artwork is magical.

“We do a closing reception, so after the artwork is completed and the gallery is done, everyone comes in to see the final product and it's really fun,” Govoni added.

The closing reception will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Follow BIG ARTS on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Muralist Macy Noll
Courtesy of Florida Gulf Coast University
/
Florida Gulf Coast University
Artist Macy Noll is one of four artists taking part in BIG ARTS' 'Currents' mural project.

MORE INFORMATION:

Last year’s mural project, “Birds No Words,” was very popular, said Govoni.

“People loved coming back week after week to see the progress,” Govoni observed. “It was well received. We had a great time.”

For more on artist Mariapia Malerba, read/hear:

For more on Macy Noll, read/hear, "Fifth-year FGCU student Macy Noll installing 'Knowledge in Motion' mural in campus library."

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
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Arts & Culture WGCU NewsBig ArtsMurals
Tom Hall
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