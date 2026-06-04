TheatreZone's production of 'Oliver' distinguished by ensemble of seasoned and emerging artists and Charles Fornara's return to the stage

With book, music, and lyrics by Lionel Bart, “Oliver!” transforms Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel “Oliver Twist” into a musical filled with colorful characters and memorable songs that include “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” and “Where Is Love?”

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1963 and garnered 10 Tony Award nominations and three wins, including Best Original Music.

Two factors distinguish the TheatreZone production.

First, Director Mark Danni has brought together New York–based performers and Florida talent in an ensemble of seasoned and emerging artists that features 11-year-old Fort Lauderdale actor Carter Sass in the role of Oliver.

Second, the show marks the return to the stage of Naples Music Director and Conductor Charles Fornara for the first time in 10 years.

So, plan on joining young orphan Oliver as he escapes the harsh conditions of the workhouse and encounters the Artful Dodger, Fagin, and Nancy as he searches for kindness and belonging in a world that often seems cruel.

“Oliver!” opens June 4 and runs to June 14.

This week’s performances are Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#oliver or telephone 888-966-3352.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Carter Sass began performing at age 6 and has appeared in more than 19 productions with Florida Children’s Theatre in Davie, Florida.

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Few shows are as iconic and timeless as “Oliver!”

Lionel Bart’s adaptation of “Oliver Twist” transforms the Dickens novel into a tune-filled show while retaining its exploration of poverty and loss.

It's the final musical of the theatre company's 21st season.

Meet the cast

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Carter Sass, 11, is making his TheatreZone debut in his dream role.

TheatreZone’s production of “Oliver!” features Carter Sass in the title role. Sass, 11, is making his TheatreZone debut in his dream role. He began performing at age 6 and has appeared in more than 19 productions with Florida Children’s Theatre in Davie, Florida, including “The Music Man Jr.,” “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” and “Newsies Jr.” He recently made his professional debut as Jonathan in “A Christmas Carol” at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone David Cantor has portrayed Fagin three previous times in regional theatres, so he brings an understanding of the character as both rogue and survivor.

David Cantor portrays Fagin, the thief master who trains a band of young pickpockets while hoarding money for his old age. Cantor, a New York-based actor, is making his TheatreZone debut with “Oliver!” Cantor has portrayed Fagin three previous times in regional theatres. So he brings an understanding of the character as both rogue and survivor. His credits also include Broadway (“La Vie Parisienne”) and extensive Off-Broadway, regional theatre, and television work.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Nancy, played by NYC-based actor-singer Katie Claire McGrath, is regarded as one of musical theatre’s most complex characters.

Katie Claire McGrath, a New York City–based actor and singer whose credits include Off-Broadway, regional theatre, film, and television, portrays Nancy, one of musical theatre’s most complex characters. McGrath grew up in a theatrical family — her father was the late Tony Award-winning Michael McGrath — and “Oliver!” was her first show in high school. Nancy, she said, has long been a dream role. “There is always a reason to fight for what is good and what is right,” McGrath said about Nancy.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Peter Kendall portrays the volatile and dangerous Bill Sikes in his TheatreZone debut - opposite his real life wife, Katie Claire McGrath.

Peter Kendall portrays the volatile and dangerous Bill Sikes in his TheatreZone debut - opposite his wife, Katie Claire McGrath. The two New York–based actors are sharing the stage for the first time in “Oliver!,” performing as romantic partners whose relationship culminates in one of the story’s darkest turns. Kendall has appeared Off-Broadway, in regional theatre, on national tours, and in film and television. Of Bill Sikes, he said, “We’re all a balance of nature and nurture, and each character is doing their best with what they’ve been given.”

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Music Director and Conductor Charles Fornara returns to the stage in the role of workhouse tyrant, Mr. Bumble.

Charles Fornara returns to the stage for the first time in 10 years. In addition to playing workhouse tyrant, Mr. Bumble, Fornara also handles vocal direction and musical supervision for” Oliver!” A veteran performer and conductor, Fornara has conducted more than 200 productions. He has previously performed in TheatreZone productions of “Sweeney Todd,” “High Society,” “The Boy Friend” and “Company.” Fornara serves as the company’s longtime music supervisor.

“It’s a joy to return to the stage as a performer as well as conductor,” Fornara said. “TheatreZone has always felt like home, and I’m grateful to Mark Danni for the opportunity to step back into a role while continuing to make music with this company.”

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone A Naples-based performer, Landon Libbey previously appeared in TheatreZone’s 'Home for the Holidays' and has been seen locally in 'Sweeney Todd' and 'Prodigal Son.'

Landon Libbey is the Artful Dodger, the confident, street-smart pickpocket who helps guide Oliver through life on the streets. A Naples-based performer, Libbey previously appeared in TheatreZone’s “Home for the Holidays” and has been seen locally in “Sweeney Todd” (The Naples Players) and “Prodigal Son” (The Studio Players).

“The Artful Dodger is charming, quick-witted, and naturally takes on a leadership role,” Libbey said. “Personally, I relate to Oliver’s search for where he belongs. His ability to stay kind and keep pushing forward, even through challenges, is something I connect with.”

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Siena Worland returns to TheatreZone as Bet, a spirited member of Fagin’s gang and Nancy’s loyal friend.

Siena Worland returns to TheatreZone as Bet, a spirited member of Fagin’s gang and Nancy’s loyal friend. A Naples native, Worland previously appeared in TheatreZone productions of “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Tonya and Nancy: The Rock Opera.” During high school and middle school, she trained under TheatreZone’s founders Mark and Karen Danni, and musical director Charles Fornara, and recently graduated from Baldwin Wallace University’s music theatre program.

“It’s a full-circle moment to be back at TheatreZone,” Worland said, adding that “Bet is resilient, brave, and knows who she is. I think we all could learn from her.”

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone Known for her stage presence, Erica Sample brings sparkle to one of the musical’s most entertaining roles, particularly in her scenes opposite Mr. Bumble.

Erica Sample, a TheatreZone fan favorite, portrays Widow Corney, the sharp-tongued and delightfully self-serving matron of the workhouse. A Naples native now based in Orlando, Sample performs with The Walt Disney Company and has appeared in numerous TheatreZone productions, including “Rock of Ages,” “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Little Me,” “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Home for the Holidays.” Known for her comedic timing and stage presence, she brings humor and sparkle to one of the musical’s most entertaining roles, particularly in her scenes opposite Mr. Bumble.

“Theatre has always been a place where I’ve found connection and community,” Sample said.

Alongside the professional adult cast are 10 young actors, ages 8 to 11, who sing, dance, and act as Fagin’s pickpocket gang.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone TheatreZone's Mark Danni directs 'Oliver!'

The production is directed by TheatreZone founding artistic director Mark Danni, with choreography by TheatreZone’s associate artistic director Karen Molnar Danni.

“Oliver! is a golden age musical that hasn’t been seen in Naples for decades,” Danni said. “It’s a chance for audiences to rediscover this story and for our company to bring younger performers together with professional Actors’ Equity artists.”

Music will be provided under Fornara’s direction by a seven-piece orchestra of woodwinds, brass, piano, and percussion. Blending the energy of the British music hall with lyrical, character-driven ballads, the score moves from lively ensemble numbers to more emotional moments, with songs including “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” and “Where Is Love?”

Week 2 Performances

Week 2 performances are June 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and June 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $50, $70, or $90, depending on seat selection. For tickets and information, visit Theatre.Zone or call the box office at 888-966-3352.

TheatreZone is located in midtown Naples, on the campus of Community School of Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach roads.

About TheatreZone

TheatreZone is Naples’ premier professional musical theatre, presenting Broadway-caliber productions and concert experiences in an intimate 250-seat venue on the campus of Community School of Naples. Founded in 2005 by director, conductor, and percussionist Mark Danni and choreographer and actress Karen Molnar Danni, both Broadway and Off-Broadway performers, the nonprofit company showcases exceptional performers from across the country under its contract with Actors’ Equity Association.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.