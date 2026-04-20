City of Fort Myers accepting applications for 2026 arts and culture grants

The City of Fort Myers maintains an arts and culture grant program. For 2026, City Council has made $150,000 available for the payment of grants.

There are limits on the amount individuals, groups and arts organizations can receive. To be eligible, individual applicants and a group’s main applicant must live in the city. Arts organizations must have an established business within Fort Myers city limits. [Go here to view a boundary map.]

Applicants must also demonstrate that their projects will directly benefit the community and the city of Fort Myers.

Courtesy of City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Arts & Culture grants applications are now open.

MORE INFORMATION:

The grant application window opened April 15.

A complete digital submission of all applications, together with all necessary supporting documentation, must be submitted by Friday, May 15 at 11:59 p.m. for consideration.

The maximum funding that an applicant may receive in FY 2026 is:



$1,500 for individual applicants;

$5,000 for group applicants (at least two individuals); and

$8,000 for organizational applicants.

Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

A. Technical Evaluation Criteria (points awarded on a Yes/No basis.)



Did the applicant complete all required sections of the application? Did the applicant include all required attachments? Did the applicant demonstrate community support (letters of support)? Qualitative Evaluation Criteria (points awarded for each criterion on a scale of 1-10.)

B. Did the applicant adequately explain why the project is necessary?



Will the project have strong community benefit? Did the applicant sufficiently describe project goals? Did the applicant provide a realistic timeline to accomplish the project purpose, desired goals, and expected benefit? Did the applicant provide a detailed budget for the entire project that demonstrates reasonable cost effectiveness in meeting project objectives? Does the project have a direct benefit to the city of Fort Myers?

The city hosted an application webinar on April 15. To view the recorded meeting, visit FY26 Arts & Culture Grant Program Webinar Recording.

Please direct questions to Jessica McElwee, director of Grants & Special Projects Division, at JMcElwee@fortmyers.gov

About the City of Fort Myers

Incorporated in 1886, the city of Fort Myers is committed to providing exceptional municipal services to residents, businesses and visitors in a fiscally responsible manner while preserving the city’s rich history, diverse culture and charming lifestyle. To carry out its mission, the city of Fort Myers strives to provide economic opportunity, personal growth and a high quality of life surrounded by a beautiful natural environment, while fostering an atmosphere where citizens and businesses can thrive. To learn more and get involved, visit fortmyers.gov.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.