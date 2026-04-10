Cypress Lake High's 'Blithe Spirit' designed, produced and performed by Panther Theatre Company's talented seniors

From set to lighting to costume design, Panther Theatre Company’s “Blithe Spirit” is produced and performed entirely by Cypress Lake High School seniors.

They do a sensational job.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Owen Just plays fiction writer Charles Condomine, who initiates a seance to gather material for a story he's working on.

The story follows a fiction writer who is haunted by the ghost of his vivacious late wife following a séance gone awry. Laughs abound in this situational comedy, executed with split-second timing by Sam Boddicker as the ghost, Owen Just as the writer, Gigi Lieze-Adams as his current wife and Hailey Hartley as the medium, Madame Arcati.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Hailey Hartley is Madame Arcati, the medium who conjures the ghost of Charles Condomine's late wife, Elvira, from the beyond.

Character-driven and intensely funny, “Blithe Spirit” combines farce, emotion, and wit to great effect.

Performances are Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.cypresslaketheatre.com/box-office or telephone 239-481-2233.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gigi Lieze-Adams is Ruth Condomine, who believes her husband's gone mad when he claims to be speaking to the ghost of his deceased first wife.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Blithe Spirit” is set at the house of writer, Charles Condomine, and his wife, Ruth.

One evening, Charles [Owen Just] invites eccentric local medium, Madame Arcati [Hailey Hartley], to hold a seance at his house. He asks his friends, Dr. and Mrs. Bradman [Reagan Fournier and Peyton Hemmer] to also attend, intending to gather character inspiration from Madame Arcati for his latest book. Despite initially thinking the seance has been a failure, it soon becomes clear that Madame Arcati has unwittingly brought back Charles’ first wife, Elvira [Sam Boddicker], to haunt him. Once in his house, Elvira is unable to leave and, as she cannot be seen or heard by Ruth, she causes all kinds of mischievous trouble between the married couple. When Elvira unwittingly causes Ruth’s death in her attempts to bring Charles over to be with her, Charles becomes haunted by both of his now-deceased wives. Frustrated by their odd situation, the threesome call on Madame Arcati once more to send Elvira and Ruth back to the other side.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Sam Boddicker is other-worldly as Elvira the White in Cypress Lake's production of Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit.'

The banter between Just and Boddicker as Charles and Elvira is sharp, spirited and nimble. Lieze-Adams' portrayal of Ruth is as splendid as her bodacious use of multi-syllable words to put her hapless husband in his place. But the sight gags provided by Jianna Zaliagirls as the Condomines' maid steal every scene in which she robotically high steps across the stage.

“Blithe Spirit” is Cypress Lake’s senior show.

“So, the Class of 2026 were tasked with performing, designing and executing every part of the production,” observed Carmen Crussard, the program’s artistic director and theater teacher. “It's a culmination of their four years in the theatre program. They each had to take on a character or leadership role AND a design role.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall After Ruth is accidentally killed, she and Elvira are stranded together in the netherworld between the living and the dead.

The play is directed by Sarah Velencia and stage managed by Evelin Rienzo, who also handles set changes and props during each performance. Both are Cypress Lake High seniors, as is Props Master Peyton Hammer (Mrs. Bradman).

Seniors Gigi Leize-Adams (Ruth) and Hailey Hartley (Madame Arcati) and Reagan Fournier were the lighting designers; Owen Just (Charles) handled sound design; and Sam Boddicker (Elvira) and Jianna Zaliagirls (Edith) did the costume design for the show.

Yanissah-Lynn Fabre has handled publicity and makeup design for the show.

“We also have some underclassmen involved to offer support,” Crussard added.

They include sophomores Reagan Strachan and Genevieve Haas as assistant stage managers; senior Rowan Wallace, junior Lydia Schuller, and freshmen Alana Banker and Quinn Hall on the run crew; freshman Aubrey Wilson as lighting operator; junior Jayla Lawyer Pains as sound operator; and freshman Addy Myers as the one-woman costume crew.

Earlier this season, Cypress Lake High School’s Panther Theatre Company produced “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” and “Eurydice.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.