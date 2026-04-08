FWC announces winners in fish art contest

Three local students ranked highly in the 2026 Florida Fish Art Contest, sponsored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in collaboration with Wildlife Forever.

Emily Jin from Sarasota County won and Jordyn Collins from Lee County was the runner-up in the 10th-to-12th grade category, and Kelly Ryan from Charlotte County was a runner-up for grades seven to nine. Each depicted native fish species in their natural Florida habitats and learned about what the species eat and where they live in the process.

Harpster, Dayna The runner-up entry in the freshwater category for grades 10-12, by Jordyn Collins.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grades submitted artworks in either freshwater or saltwater fish categories. The freshwater category includes Florida bass, striped bass, black crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, spotted sunfish, channel catfish, Florida gar, chain pickerel and bowfin. The saltwater category includes snook, redfish, spotted seatrout, wahoo, tarpon, mahi-mahi, Spanish mackerel, hogfish, queen snapper and red grouper.

Winners will advance to the national competition to be judged for top prizes, such as Best of Show.

Harpster, Dayna Kelly Ryan's runner-up entry in the saltwater category for grades seven to nine

“The level of talent and creativity showcased by these young artists is truly inspiring,” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “The Florida Fish Art Contest provides a unique opportunity for students across the state to engage with fishing and conservation. Their artwork not only reflects impressive skill, but also a growing appreciation for Florida’s native fish species and the importance of protecting them.”

This program fuels creativity while cultivating the next generation of anglers and conservation stewards by encouraging them to discover and value Florida’s fisheries.

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