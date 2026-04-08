Charlotte Sheriff's Office looking to identify body of woman found in the Peace River

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is trying to identify a deceased female found in the water late last month.

On March 29, a deceased female, likely between the ages of 50 and 80 years old, was found in Hunter Creek near the Peace River in Punta Gorda. The female had been in the water for several days and cause of death has not been determined.

Hunter Creek is near the Peace River RV and Fish Camp, Peace River Shores, and Palm Shores off US 17 in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives have reasons to believe the female had some medical issues prior to her death.

The female had purple nail polish on her toes and was about 5’5″ tall. She had light-colored hair.

If you know someone that matches this description and you have been unable to contact them, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 941-575-5361.

This could include a female in this age range that has missed salon, medical, or other appointments without notification. If you have concerns that someone you know meets this description and could be in danger, or not properly cared for, please contact investigators.

“If there is someone out there who knows who this person is, I pray that they will come forward. There are undoubtedly people who knew this woman and will need to grieve her, and they can’t do that until we can determine her identity. Please help us bring closure to those people and to our community who are all concerned. Contact my Major Crimes Unit and share any information that may guide us in the right direction," said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

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