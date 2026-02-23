'The Merry Widow' and 'La boheme' are onstage this week at the Sarasota Opera House

Onstage at Sarasota Opera House this week are “The Merry Widow” and “La boheme.”

Performances of “The Merry Widow” are Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. “La boheme” is onstage on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'The Merry Widow' runs through March 27.

“The Merry Widow” runs through March 27; “La boheme” runs through March 28.

For more on “The Merry Widow,” read “Soprano Raquel Gonzalez stars in Sarasota Opera House’s production of ‘The Merry Widow.’”

The Sarasota Opera House plays host to everything from opera, symphony and classical ballet to film festivals, popular music concerts, comedy shows and clowns. Founded in 1960, it offers a rich blend of performances, including its celebrated fall and winter seasons, as well as the nationally recognized Sarasota Youth Opera. The company also provides educational outreach and artist development programs.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House The Sarasota Opera is a beautifully renovated 1,100 seat historic theater close to fine restaurants & shops in the heart of downtown Sarasota.

Located at 51 N. Pineapple Ave., the Sarasota Opera is a beautifully renovated 1,100-seat historic theater close to fine restaurants and shops in the heart of downtown Sarasota. In addition to the William E. Schmidt Opera Theatre, the opera complex includes a pavilion with a spacious, multi-purpose banquet/performance facility; the Lee and Bob Peterson Great Room (which can seat up to 339 people), private meeting space and private rehearsal rooms.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'Il Travatore' is one of Verdi’s most popular works.

Upcoming operas include:

“Il Travatore,” one of Verdi’s most popular works. The opera unfolds with the telling of a fiery execution that takes place during Count de Luna’s childhood. This event sets him in vengeful pursuit of the gypsy woman Azucena. Unrequited love for the noblewoman Leonora and hatred for her lover, the troubadour Manrico, drive him to murderous passions. The story comes full circle, ending with another tragic execution, in this sprawling medieval melodrama. Runs March 7-29.

“Susannah,” a re-telling of the Book of Daniel. The story follows a pretty, innocent young woman as she falls under the jealous scrutiny of her rural Appalachian community. When the Reverend Blitch appears at her door offering redemption, tragic events unfold that force Susannah to take a stand for her dignity. Honoring the 100th anniversary of Carlisle Floyd's birth and in the state of its premiere, "Susannah" is a timeless, gripping tale and one of the most popular American operas. Runs March 14-28.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'Susannah' follows a pretty, innocent young woman as she falls under the jealous scrutiny of her rural Appalachian community.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.