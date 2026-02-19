Soprano Raquel Gonzalez stars in Sarasota Opera House's production of 'The Merry Widow'

Soprano Raquel González stars in Sarasota Opera House’s production of “The Merry Widow.” The operetta explores themes of love, loyalty, and the comedic chaos that ensues when societal expectations clash with personal desires.

The story revolves around wealthy widow Hanna Glawari, who ruefully finds herself besieged by suitors as her year of mourning comes to an end. To their chagrin, Hanna’s choices narrow when her past paramour arrives on the scene.

Hailed by Opera News as a “true artist,” González won the prestigious Sphinx Organization’s Medal of Excellence Award in 2019.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House website The American premiere of the operetta at New York's New Amsterdam theatre was such a sensation that it led to the creation of Merry Widow hats, corsets, cigarettes, trains and cocktails.

MORE INFORMATION

Franz Lehar wrote the music and Viktor Leon and Leo Stein the libretto for “The Merry Widow.”

Set in and around the Parisian Embassy of Pontevedro, a mythical Balkan country, “The Merry Widow” has a score that sparkles with wit and melody from beginning to end. Three of its highlights in particular are as famous and well-loved as any moments in the history of the genre: Hanna's "Vilja," Danilo's entrance song, "Maxim's," and of course, "The Merry Widow Waltz."

The operetta had its world premiere December 30, 1905, in Vienna.

Its first performance in London in 1907 was one of the greatest theatrical triumphs that city has ever witnessed.

The American premiere in the same year at New York's New Amsterdam theatre was such a sensation that it led to the creation of Merry Widow hats, corsets, cigarettes, trains and cocktails.

The Paris premiere in 1909 continued the "Widow's" triumphant path around the world.

The work has been translated into more than 25 languages.

“The Merry Widow” received three Hollywood adaptations. The first, in 1925, starred Mae Murray and John Gilbert. The next was in 1934. With new lyrics by Lorenz Hart, it featured Jeanette MacDonald and Maurice Chevalier. The most recent film was in 1952, pairing Lana Turner with Fernando Lamas.

Franz Lehár sustained his fame and success for 30 years following the premiere of the “The Merry Widow.” Subsequent works included “The Land of Smiles,” “The Count of Luxembourg,” “The Czarevitch” and “Giuditta.”

"The Merry Widow" will be performed at the Sarasota Opera House on select dates between Feb. 21 and March 27.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House 'The Merry Widow' will be performed at the Sarasota Opera House on select dates between Feb. 21 and March 27.

More on Raquel González

Last season, González debuted with Opera Colorado in “La bohème” (Mimì) and the Colorado Symphony for Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem.” Her 2024/2025 appearances also included returns to Opera San Antonio and Austin Opera in the title role in “Madama Butterfly,” Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra for “Don Carlo” (Elisabetta), and The Metropolitan Opera to cover in “La bohème” (Mimì).

During the 2023/2024 season, she made debuts with Houston Grand Opera for the title role in “Madama Butterfly,” Austin Opera for “Carmen” (Micaëla), and Berkshire Opera Festival for “Faust” (Marguerite). She also returned to the roster of The Metropolitan Opera for the company premiere of Catan’s “Florencia en el Amazonas.” Additional performances included a return to the New York Festival of Song for a concert of Latin music.

Go here to view the rest of González’s extensive credits.

The Sphinx Medal of Excellence is the highest honor bestowed by the Sphinx Organization, recognizing extraordinary leaders in the classical music field who are transforming lives while addressing the systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. Along with a career grant, Sphinx annually awards the Medals of Excellence to three artists who, early in their career, demonstrate artistic excellence, outstanding work ethic, a spirit of determination, and an ongoing commitment to leadership and their communities.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Inside the Sarasota Opera House

Jake Stamatis as Count Danilo

Jake Stamatis has performed a variety of roles on the operatic stage. His repertoire includes not only dramatic roles such as Enrico in “Lucia di Lammermoor,” Zurga in “Les pêcheurs de perles,” and Marcello in “La bohème,” but also comedic roles including Figaro in “Il barbiere di Siviglia,” Papageno in “Die Zauberflöte” and The Pirate King in “The Pirates of Penzance.”

In the 2024-25 season, Jake made his role debut as Il conte Almaviva in “Le nozze di Figaro” with Sarasota Opera. Other season highlights include revisiting the roles of Figaro, Papageno, and Sir Joseph Porter in HMS Pinafore. In the 2025-26 season, Jake will return to Sarasota Opera as Don Alfonso in “Così fan tutte.”

Jake has been a studio artist at Sarasota Opera, a fellow at Music Academy of the West, an emerging artist at Seagle Music Festival, and an artist in residence with both Tri-Cities Opera and Opera Memphis. He received his bachelor’s degree in Vocal Performance from Susquehanna University, and his master’s degree in Opera from Binghamton University. A native of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, Stamatis currently resides in Sarasota.

Visit https://www.sarasotaopera.org/event/merry-widow for more on “The Merry Widow” cast and creative team.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.