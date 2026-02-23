Art festival season in Southwest Florida continues this weekend with four outdoor art fairs

Art festival season continues in earnest this weekend, with four more outdoor fairs taking place from Sarasota to Naples.

This weekend, festivalgoers can sample the art at the Sarasota Festival of the Arts, the 25th Annual Downtown Venice Art Classic, Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay and the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Show.

MORE INFORMATION:

From north to south:

The Sarasota Festival of the Arts is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in J.D. Hamel Park on Bayfront Drive. Paragon Festivals’ fair features 70 artisans who work in media from painting, photography and mixed media to jewelry, glass, ceramics, sculpture, metalwork, fiber and wearable art. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Howard Alan Events / Howard Alan Events This Howard Alan fair takes place along West Venice Avenue in Venice, Florida.

The 25th Annual Downtown Venice Art Classic is also Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Howard Alan fair takes place along West Venice Avenue. This free outdoor event benefits Venice Main Street. Go here to view a list of exhibitors.

Courtesy of Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay / Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay Artists set up on the pathways and sidewalks that meander through the Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay takes place this weekend, too. The Promenade is at 26811 S. Bay Drive. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Artists set up on the pathways and sidewalks that meander through the Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters The Naples Artcrafters produces six major fine art and craft shows November through April.

The Naples Artcrafters is one of the oldest arts organizations in the Naples area. It produces six major fine art and craft shows November through April. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The last show for this season is on April 11 in Cambier Park.

