Art festival season in Southwest Florida continues this weekend with four outdoor art fairs

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM EST
Sarasota Festival of the Arts Poster
Courtesy of Paragon Festivals
/
Paragon Festivals
This Paragon Festivals’ fair features 70 artisans who work in media from painting, photography and mixed media to jewelry, glass, ceramics, sculpture, metalwork, fiber and wearable art.

Art festival season continues in earnest this weekend, with four more outdoor fairs taking place from Sarasota to Naples.

This weekend, festivalgoers can sample the art at the Sarasota Festival of the Arts, the 25th Annual Downtown Venice Art Classic, Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay and the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Show.

MORE INFORMATION:

From north to south:

The Sarasota Festival of the Arts is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in J.D. Hamel Park on Bayfront Drive. Paragon Festivals’ fair features 70 artisans who work in media from painting, photography and mixed media to jewelry, glass, ceramics, sculpture, metalwork, fiber and wearable art. Admission is free.

Howard Alan Events Poster for Downtown Venice Art Classic
Courtesy of Howard Alan Events
/
Howard Alan Events
This Howard Alan fair takes place along West Venice Avenue in Venice, Florida.

The 25th Annual Downtown Venice Art Classic is also Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This Howard Alan fair takes place along West Venice Avenue. This free outdoor event benefits Venice Main Street. Go here to view a list of exhibitors.

Poster for Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay
Courtesy of Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay
/
Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay
Artists set up on the pathways and sidewalks that meander through the Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Art Walk at the Promenade at Bonita Bay takes place this weekend, too. The Promenade is at 26811 S. Bay Drive. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Artists set up on the pathways and sidewalks that meander through the Promenade at Bonita Bay.

Naples Artcrafters drawing for its arts and crafts shows
Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters
/
Naples Artcrafters
The Naples Artcrafters produces six major fine art and craft shows November through April.

The Naples Artcrafters is one of the oldest arts organizations in the Naples area. It produces six major fine art and craft shows November through April. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The last show for this season is on April 11 in Cambier Park.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSarasotaVenice FloridaNaples Artcrafters
