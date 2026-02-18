The 47th Naples National Art Fair visits Cambier Park and Park Street Feb. 20-22

This weekend, Cambier Park and Park Street will host the 47th Annual Naples National Art Fair. Showcasing artwork in 17 categories from painting and watercolor to jewelry, ceramics, metal, sculpture and wood, the festival is consistently voted among the Top 200 art shows in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine. It takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cambier's Quilt faces the site of the 47th Annual Naples National Art Fair Feb. 20-22.

The National Art Fair is organized by Naples Art Institute.

It is viewed by the Naples community as a must–see event due to the high quality of art, the engaging personalities of the artists, and the festive atmosphere with over 20,000 residents and visitors flocking to experience this weekend art festival.

It was named one of Art Fair Source Book’s Blue Chip 100 Fine Art Events and one of Art Fair Calendar America's Best Art Fairs in 2019.

Approximately 250 artists will set up booths in Cambier Park for the 47th Annual Naples National Art Fair.

There will be approximately 250 artist booths at this year’s fair. Go here to view a full list of exhibiting artists: https://www.naplesart.org/national-art-fair.

Started in 1954, Naples Art Institute believes art can change lives and improve communities. NAI is committed to developing tomorrow’s artists and arts leaders, ensuring artistic expression is accessible to, and inclusive of, everyone.

Naples National Art Fair draws some 20,000 residents and visitors each year.

The fair is a signature fundraising event for NAI. Revenue from its three outdoor art festivals supports its mission.

