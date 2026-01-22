© 2026 WGCU News
Three art festivals visit Southwest Florida this weekend

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:51 PM EST
Woman eyes crafts during Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival.
Courtesy of Paragon Festivals
/
Paragon Festivals
The 6th Annual Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival in South Bradenton is January 24 and 25.

This weekend, Southwest Florida is home to three outdoor art festivals.

The 3rd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival takes place at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Laurel Oak Drive at Pelican Bay near the Waterside Shops. Visitors will find life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics and more from local and national artists.

St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota will once again come alive with gallery-style booths filled with every medium of fine art during the 23rd Annual St. Armand’s Circle Art Festival. The free outdoor event takes place along South Boulevard of Presidents and inside St. Armand’s Circle.

MORE INFORMATION:

Howard Alan Events Poster for Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival
Courtesy of Howard Alan Events
/
Howard Alan Events
The 3rd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival is produced by Howard Alan Events.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Admission is free.

Howard Alan Events Poster for St. Armands Circle Art Festival
Courtesy of Howard Alan Events
/
Howard Alan Events
This free outdoor event takes place along South Boulevard of Presidents and inside St. Armand’s Circle.

The 23rd Annual St. Armand's Circle Art Festival is also a Howard Alan event.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Admission is free.

Paragon Festivals Poster for Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival
Courtesy of Paragon Festivals
/
Paragon Festivals
The 6th Annual Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival takes place at 8100 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch.

The festival is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission.
This festival is produced by Paragon Festivals.

