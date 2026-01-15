Art Fest Naples Invitational returns to Naples' Fleischmann Park January 17 and 18

For 29 years, Art Fest Naples Invitational has been hosting outdoor fine art and craft festivals. The fair returns this weekend to Fleischmann Park in Naples.

A portion of the proceeds benefits St. Vincent de Paul, which operates the largest privately funded Meals on Wheels program in Collier County.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 18.

Courtesy of Art Fest Naples Invitational / Art Fest Naples Invitational Festival Director Taire Malloy (right) pictured with Diane Van Parys

MORE INFORMATION:

Art Fest Naples Invitational was named the No. 14 Fine Art & Design show in the United States by Sunshine Artist magazine.

This year, there will be 109 exhibitor booths. Several artists have more than one booth.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jewelry is a popular medium at Art Fest Naples Invitational Fine Art and Craft Festival.

Fleischmann Park is at 1600 Fleischmann Blvd. in Naples. It’s down the street from Naples Zoo and across from Coastland Center.

For more information, contact Director Taire Malloy at 239-634-2337 or artfestnaples@gmail.com.

St. Vincent de Paul Naples Meals on Wheels delivers nearly $50,000 meals annually to homebound, infirm, or nutritionally at-risk seniors and disabled people. The program receives no government or church funding, and meal recipients are never charged.

Volunteer MOW teams provide far more than nourishment—they offer companionship, conversation, and comfort. For many recipients, the daily visit is their only personal interaction.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.