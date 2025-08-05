Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters during the week of Aug. 4

This week, two shows open, five shows close, two continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Comedy Lottery' performs weekly in Bowne's Lab Theatre during the month of Augus.

“Comedy Lottery” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of the team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. The cast of funny people is off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win your laughter. What will they come up with next? We have absolutely no idea. But one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in your hands. Opens Aug. 2; closes Aug. 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/25-comedy-lottery-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Don't Dress for Dinner' opens in the Gompertz Theatre on Aug. 6.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Bernard has it all planned—a perfect weekend of romance with his mistress, complete with gourmet dining and an ironclad alibi provided by his best friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife unexpectedly discovers Robert is coming for a visit, she sees a perfect chance for a romantic escapade of her own. Soon, alibis crumble, secrets unravel, and a quiet weekend quickly spins into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos. Opens Aug. 6. Runs through Aug. 24. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dont-dress-for-dinner.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre After two full weeks of rehearsals, Cultural Park Theatre’s talented campers, ages 13-18, are ready to bring this spooky and hilarious musical to life.

“Beetlejuice the Musical” [Cultural Park Theatre]: When Barbara and Adam Maitland fall though the floor of their beloved home, Beetlejuice sees this as his opportunity to get what he wants. If these recently deceased can get a living human to say his name three times, he will be set free. His plan is quickly thrown off when one of the new members of the house, Lydia, a quick-witted and sharp-tongued girl, tests Beetlejuice in a way he never imagined as well as befriending the Maitlands. As expected, chaos ensues as this crazy cast of characters finds the way to freedom and happiness, dead or alive. Based on the film of the same name, “Beetlejuice” tells the story of the titular demon bio-exorcist (sometimes referred to as Betelgeuse) in his pursuit to be seen by the living again. Performances are Friday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/beetlejuice-jr/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Sweeney Todd' is a masterfully crafted tale bursting with humor, heart, and soaring songs provided by Stephen Sondheim accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra.

“Sweeney Todd Teen” [The Naples Players in Kizzie Theatre]: This thrilling, fast-paced musical adventure blends razor-sharp wit, unforgettable melodies, and a dash of delightful mischief. Far from a typical dark drama, Sweeney Todd is a masterfully crafted tale bursting with humor, heart, and soaring songs provided by Stephen Sondheim accompanied by an 18-piece live orchestra. Performances are Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/sweeney-todd-teen/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Annie' closes its run at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre with two shows on Aug. 9.

“Annie” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: As part of a publicity campaign for Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her dog, Sandy, are placed in the lap of luxury. However, Annie’s stay turns out to be much more than anyone bargained for as she works her way into everyone’s hearts. The only thing standing in her way is the cruel and bitter Miss Hannigan. The popular score includes “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls” and “Tomorrow.” Closes August 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/annie/.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Cabaret' closes its run at The Sarasota Players on Aug. 10.

“Cabaret” [The Sarasota Players]: Berlin, in the midst of a post-World War I economic depression, is transitioning from an underground, avant-garde cultural epicenter to the beginnings of Hitler’s totalitarian regime and the rise of the Nazi Party. Into this world enters Clifford Bradshaw, a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub, a seedy nightclub overseen by the strange, omniscient and gender-bending Master of Ceremonies, “the Emcee.” Here, Cliff meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious, talented cabaret performer, and an utterly lost soul. Sally and Cliff begin a relationship, which blossoms unexpectedly into a dream-like romance. As time passes, however, the situation in Berlin changes from exciting and vital to ominous and violent; Ernst, Cliff’s first German friend, turns out to be an up-and-coming member of the Nazi Party, and Herr Schultz, a fellow boarder at Fraulein Schneider’s guest house (and Schneider’s fiancee), is the victim of an anti-Semitic hate crime. With a score featuring songs that have become classics of the American musical theater, "Cabaret" is a fierce, dark musical that pushes the boundaries of the form and literally holds “the mirror up to nature.” Closes Aug. 10. All of this week’s performances are sold out.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dorothy's Dictionary' closes its run at Florida Studio Theatre on Aug. 10.

“Dorothy’s Dictionary” [Florida Studio Theatre]: An unlikely friendship blossoms between a troubled teenager serving community service and a fiercely independent woman who introduces him to the transformative power of books. Through humor, vulnerability, and the magic of words, “Dorothy’s Dictionary” explores memory, identity, and the connections that change us. It's a heartwarming and deeply moving story about how language shapes our lives and brings us together. Closes August 10. This weeks’ performances are Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dorothys-dictionary.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Grease' closes its run at Players Circle Theatre with two shows on Sunday, Aug. 10.

“Grease: The Musical” [Players Circle Theatre]: It’s 1959, and Rydell High School’s senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school “Burger Palace Boys” are stealing hubcaps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking “Pink Ladies” are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. The 1950s high school dream is about to explode in this rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the '50s and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious and provocative. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski. They had a secret romance in summer, but now back in the context of school, peer-pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated. Can Danny maintain his cool dude status and still get make demure Sandy his girl? The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy’s romance, through such hit songs as "Greased Lightnin'", "We Go Together”, and “Mooning”, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Starting off with an eight-year Broadway run, "Grease" is among the world’s most popular musicals and has a cult-like following, especially among teens. Closes Aug. 10. This week’s performances are Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/grease/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder Down the Aisle' closes its run at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Aug. 9.

“Murder Down the Aisle” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ben and Katie’s big day takes a deadly turn when someone drops dead at the altar. A wisecracking detective must solve the mystery in this modern, roaring whodunnit. From a paranoid groom and a bitter bridesmaid to an overbearing mother, an inept wedding planner, a shady priest, and a questionable pianist, “Murder Down the Aisle” promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and delicious food. Say “I do” to this killer comedy—you won’t want to miss it! Runs through Aug. 9 with performances on Wednesday through Saturday. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-down-the-aisle/.

CONTINUING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Emcee (Bradyn Parmelee) surrounded by the Kit Kat Girls in opening number of 'Cabaret.'

“Cabaret” [The Belle Theatre]: "Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome..."" to the Kit Kat Klub. “Cabaret” is a bold and haunting musical set in 1930s Berlin, as the Nazi party rises to power. At the heart of the story is Sally Bowles, a British nightclub singer, and Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer, who find themselves swept up in the vibrant yet crumbling world of the Kit Kat Klub. With unforgettable songs like “Maybe This Time” and “Money,” Cabaret explores themes of love, identity, and political apathy in the face of looming danger. Provocative, powerful, and poignant—"Cabaret" is a timeless reminder of how the world can change while people look the other way. Runs through Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200488142.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept.14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

