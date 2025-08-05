FSW to pioneer SWFL's first teacher apprenticeship program

Florida Southwestern State College will launch the region's first teacher apprenticeship program this fall semester.

The program allows local paraprofessionals to gain paid, hands-on experience in a classroom over a two-year period.

Those who complete the program will earn a bachelor of science in elementary education from FSW at no cost while completing online coursework.

April Fleming, dean of FSW's School of Education, said the initiative is different from traditional student teaching programs.

"Instead of our 12-week traditional student teaching, our teacher apprentices will have those two years of on-the-job training with a professional educator," Fleming said.

The program came about through funding from the Florida Department of Education. In 2024, it announced over $5 million in grant funding to create teacher apprenticeship programs, with FSW being one of eight institutions to get a portion.

Fleming added that compensating apprentices will aid in keeping them in the field of education, while helping to address teacher shortages across the state.

“This program expands access to the teaching profession by eliminating financial and systemic barriers, ultimately cultivating a strong, homegrown pipeline of well-prepared teachers who are equipped to serve and uplift the communities of Southwest Florida,” she said.

The first three apprentices will start this month at Imagine School in North Port. Apprentice Sarah Kugel is ready for a long-term, hands-on opportunity.

“I’m excited because, with most things, you learn best through hands-on experience — being in the classroom and dealing with real situations, instead of sitting inside four walls just reading books and doing coursework,” Kugel said. “I think that it’s just a great opportunity to truly understand what really goes on in the classroom.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.