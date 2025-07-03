Florida arts and culture grant cycle now open, but only until July 14

The Florida Division of Arts & Culture announced on Tuesday that the arts and culture grant cycle for 2025-2026 is now open. But don’t blink. Submissions are due by Monday, July 14.

Grant applications are scored, recommended by the Division of Arts & Culture and approved by the Legislature. However, the Governor has the final say in both the total amount awarded and the scoring cut-off for qualifying applicants.

Last year, Gov. DeSantis vetoed all $32 million approved by the Legislature. This year, he authorized more than $18 million in arts and culture grants to organizations that received a score of 95 or above, with $2.5 million more to be allocated in September to organizations that received slightly lower scores.

Those interested in applying for grant funding for next year should contact the Florida Division of Arts & Culture for the necessary forms and assistance.

MORE INFORMATION:

There are four categories of eligible grants.

General Program Support : General Program Support funding is designed to support the general program activities of an organization that is realizing its stated mission and furthering the state's cultural objectives by conducting, creating, producing, presenting, staging, or sponsoring cultural exhibits, performances, educational programs, or events or providing professional services as a state service organization or local arts agency.

Specific Cultural Projects : The Specific Cultural Project grant is designed to fund an organization’s cultural project, program, exhibition, or series taking place within the grant period. The grant activities must support the mission of the organization and further the state's cultural objectives.

Cultural Facilities : The Cultural Facilities Program grant is designed to support and fund the renovation, construction, or acquisition of facilities for arts and cultural organizations.

Cultural Endowment : The Cultural Endowment Program is designed to create endowments by matching funds in order to provide operating resources to participating cultural organizations.

For more information, visit https://dos.fl.gov/cultural/grants/grant-programs/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

