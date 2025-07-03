Inclement weather puts damper on some SWFL July Fourth activities

A forecast for inclement weather has prompted cancellations of a number of events planned for the Fourth of July across Southwest Florida.

Fort Myers Beach is canceling its Fourth of July parade. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will no longer be closed from 9 a.m. to noon. A fireworks display is still set for Friday at 9 p.m. The Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed from 8 to 11 p.m.

The City of Sanibel is canceling the Independence Day Parade, but all other planned July 4th events on Sanibel will continue.

The City of North Port is postponing the annual Freedom Festival originally on Friday (July 4). City officials say they are working with vendors and contracted entertainment partners on rescheduling and will offer refunds where needed.

So far, Cape Coral's Red, White, & BOOM event remains scheduled. City officials said the event is rain-or-shine and while the festivities may be postponed due to inclement weather, they are not canceled. Cape Coral staff is monitoring weather conditions throughout the day and may delay activities if necessary to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

Freedom Fest 2025, Friday at Victory Town Center in Lehigh Acres, has been canceled.

