Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of June 2

This week, one show opens, two close, five continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'Ghost: The Musical' opens at TheatreZone on June 5.

“Ghost: The Musical” [TheatreZone]: An adaptation of the 1990 Academy Award-winning hit film, “Ghost: The Musical” tells the story of Sam and Molly, whose connection takes a shocking turn when Sam is killed in a mugging that turns out to be a planned murder by a close associate of the couple. Unwilling and unable to leave Molly, Sam hovers between two worlds and learns the truth of his murder. For a preview, hear/read “TheatreZone brings ‘Ghost the Musical’ to Southwest Florida in June.” Opens Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 X1 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#ghost.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy Theatre Conspiracy opens its 33rd and Florida Farewell Tour with 'Eula Mae's Beauty, Bait & Tackle' starring Shelley Sanders and Frank Blocker.

“Eula Mae’s Beauty, Bait & Tackle” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: Theatre Conspiracy kicks off its 33rd season and Florida Farewell Tour with the Florida premiere of the hilarious Eula Mae’s Beauty, Bait & Tackle by Frank Blocker and Chuck Richards. This limited engagement run of "Eula Mae’s Beauty, Bait and Tackle" is a Southern-fried comedy full of sass, surprises, and sweet tea. Set in a small-town shop that’s half hair salon, half bait shop, the story follows Eula Mae and her colorful crew of regulars as they navigate gossip, grit, and glory. Think "Steel Magnolias" meets "The Golden Girls" with a touch of "Designing Women." In addition to directing, Frank Blocker plays Anna Mae/Mama, Carl Joe, and Sue-Sue Daniels. The play also features Eli Branson as Eva Mae and Rita Mae, and Shelley Sanders as Eula Mae. Performances are Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-208-1003 or visit https://www.theatreconspiracyfl.com/.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre With catchy songs, hilarious one-liners, and a powerful message about friendship, self-acceptance, and girl power, “Mean Girls: High School Edition” is a must-see event.

“Mean Girls High School Edition” [The Belle Theatre]: This high-energy musical, adapted from the hit Broadway show and the cult classic film, follows Cady Heron as she navigates the wild world of high school after growing up in Africa. When she’s taken under the wing of the glamorous but ruthless Plastics—led by the Queen Bee herself, Regina George—Cady must decide how far she’s willing to go to fit in. With catchy songs, hilarious one-liners, and a powerful message about friendship, self-acceptance, and girl power, “Mean Girls: High School Edition” is a must-see event! So grab your pinkest outfit (especially on Wednesdays) and join The Belle Theatre for a night of totally cool entertainment. Performances are Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatreinc.thundertix.com/events/243600.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Escape to Margaritaville' closes at Fort Myers Theatre on June 8.

“Escape to Margaritaville” [Fort Myers Theatre]: If you need to escape to an island in the Caribbean for the night, this show is for you! Based around the music of Jimmy Buffett, “Escape to Margaritaville” centers around a rundown resort run by Marley. Tully Mars is the paid entertainment, spending his nights keeping the tourists dancing and his days romancing the female travelers. But then Rachel arrives on a bachelorette trip for her friend Tammy. A hard-working environmental scientist, Rachel is looking solely for a week of sun, sand, and collecting soil samples from the nearby volcano. Despite her initial hesitation, Rachel is soon seduced by Tully’s charms, but is this just another one of Tully’s throw-away flirtations? After she leaves, the island volcano blows, and Tully must decide whether to try and win her love in Ohio. Full of well-known hits such as “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Margaritaville,” and “Why Don’t We Get Drunk." Hear/read “Jukebox musical ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ will have Buffett fans – and the uninitiated – singing along with the cast.” Performances are Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Vanities' closes at Players Circle Theatre on Sunday, June 8.

“Vanities, A New Musical” [Players Circle Theatre]: This is the comic musical journey of three bubbly Texas teens from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives, liberated women and beyond. This coming-of-age story in the '60s and '70s is a musical scrapbook of friends caught up in times that are a-changing. Performances are Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 8th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/vanities/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Divas' stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota on Tuesday, June 3 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, June 7 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'From 145th to 98th Street' chronicles a family’s challenge to reconcile what they each want and what they think is best for each other.

“From 145th to 98th Street” [Urbanite Theatre]: When Jackie and Cedric moved their family from the heart of Harlem to 98th Street, they did so to create better economic opportunities for their children. But when their son, Jamal, is wrongfully accused of a crime and their daughter, Fatima, doubts her college plans, the Curtly family must either come together in adversity or watch as their clashing quests for success pull them apart. A riveting drama that captures the Curtly family’s struggles and triumphs, “From 145th to 98th Street” chronicles a family’s challenge to reconcile what they each want and what they think is best for each other. Performances are Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204853.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is a story of love, betrayal and redemption.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Love. Betrayal. And Redemption. Under the hot Judean sun, tempers fray, and a rogue apostle questions his Messiah, who in turns questions his God. The choices they make will change the course of the world -- forever. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice revolutionized theater when their epic rock opera debuted 50 years ago, introducing the world to such songs as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Heaven on Their Minds.” Following his celebrated interpretations of “Cabaret,” “The Sound of Music” and “Evita,” Josh Rhodes returns to Asolo Rep with a fiery and revelatory new production. Performances are Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a talkback. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/jesus-christ-superstar or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Kendall Parrett stars as Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' for Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“Legally Blonde” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the iconic movie, this ultimate tribute to girl power follows the journey of sorority girl Elle Woods to the Harvard halls of justice. Watch as she tackles stereotypes, chauvinism, elitism, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. With the help of new friends, Elle realizes her potential and proves that self-discovery never goes out of style! Packed with memorable songs, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Performances are Wednesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/legally-blonde/.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Men Are Dogs' is local playwright Joe Simonelli's most popular play.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Cecelia runs a support group for single and divorced women. Along with her cadre of crazed patients she must deal with her overbearing mother, who offers her daughter her own relationship advice! Add to the mix the substitute package delivery man she meets, and it soon becomes uncertain whether Cecelia will be able to practice what she preaches. Listen on WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition to “A conversation with Southwest Florida-based playwright Joe Simonelli.” Performances are Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets, email capecafetheatre@gmail.com or telephone 239-363-0848.

