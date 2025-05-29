The sounds of Tito Puente are unlike any other. Known as the “King of Timbales,” Puente spent decades elevating Latin music and bringing a high-energy vibe to the dance floor. Twenty-five years since his death, the mambo and rhumba haven’t slowed down thanks to his son, Tito Puente Jr. picking up the drumsticks and cueing the band. WGCU’s Julie Perez swung by the Cape Cabaret to learn how the spirit of Tito Puente continues through his son.

The Next Generation of Mambo Comes to SWFL | WGCU News