Four tons of recycled oyster shells placed at Turtle Bay Oyster Reef

Coastal Conservation Association Florida Some of the 4 tons of recycled oyster shells placed in the Turtle bay Oyster Reef in Charlotte Harbor on Thursday.

Four dump truck loads of recycled oyster shells were deposited in Charlotte Harbor Thursday as part of the Turtle Bay Oyster Reef project.

The Coastal Conservation Association Florida partnered with Ingman Marine, Abbott Construction, Lee Reefs, Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA), Capt. Jay Withers, Clermont Oyster Bar and Lake County to carry out the deployment.

The 40-ton placement Thursday further advances one of the largest recycled oyster reef restoration projects in Florida.

This was the organization's fifth oyster deployment in Turtle Bay. In total, 180 tons of oysters will eventually be deployed at the site.

The CCA said the oyster reef helps boost water quality, enhance marine fisheries and improve recreational angling in Charlotte Harbor.

