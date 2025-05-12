'Sleeping Beauty' and 'Journey Through the Americas' top this week's ballet and opera performances

Naples Ballet performs the “Sleeping Beauty” ballet in Hayes Hall at Artis Naples at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

Gulfshore Opera’s “Journey Through the Americas” tours four outdoor bandshells between Wednesday, May 14 and Sunday, May 18.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera 'Journey through the Americas' is a free outdoor concert series made possible by Collier Community Foundation and Cape Coral Community Foundation.

MORE INFORMATION:

One of the world’s most famous classical ballets, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ tells a tale of romance and rescue. When the beautiful Princess Aurora pricks her finger on her 16th birthday, she is cursed to sleep until a handsome prince wakes her.

The ballet consists of a prologue and three acts to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky based on Perrault's “La belle au bois dormant” or “The Beauty Sleeping in the Forest.” It premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on January 15, 1890, with choreography provided by Marius Petipa.

“Sleeping Beauty” has remained one of the most famous ballets of all time.

Naples Ballet and Company is a 501(c), nonprofit organization dedicated to setting new standards for artistic excellence and promoting cultural enrichment by creating awareness of the art of dance within the Naples community. It operates under the direction of CEO Toshika Tompkins and Artistic Director Christophe Maraval.

Courtesy of Naples Ballet / Naples Ballet Naples Ballet maintains a pre-professional program intended for serious students who want classes every day and to work on details and technique.

The school utilizes the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum, a program that combines high-quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development and consists of a comprehensive set of age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels. In addition, Naples Ballet maintains a pre-professional program intended for serious student who want classes every day and to work on details and technique.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera 'Journey Through the Americas' features the dynamic GO Divas vocal ensemble alongside the Cuban jazz trio Latin Infusion.

The concert features the dynamic GO Divas vocal ensemble alongside the Cuban jazz trio Latin Infusion. Audiences will enjoy fresh, lively interpretations of American classics by Bob Dylan and James Taylor, as well as spirited renditions of Latin favorites like “Guantanamera” and “Oye como va.” Blending rich harmonies and infectious rhythms, the concert celebrates the diverse musical heritage of both continents.

These free concerts support GO’s mission of community engagement and provide accessible cultural experiences to all. As a special highlight, the GO Harmony Choir—featuring local youth—will join the Divas onstage for America the Beautiful, creating unforgettable moments for both performers and audiences.

The performance are -



Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Park Bandshell on Marco Island;

Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Babcock Ranch Bandshell in Founders Square;

Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. in Cambier Park in downtown Naples; and

Sunday, May 18 at 4 p.m. in Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda for those who prefer a traditional theater setting with reserved seating.



