Here's what's at the ballet and opera this week in Southwest Florida

On Tuesday, April 29, The Sarasota Ballet’s Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and Studio Company presents “Images of Dance” and Gulfshore Opera presents the Donizetti grand opera “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Gulfshore Opera presents the Donizetti grand opera 'Lucia di Lammermoor' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 29.

Gulfshore Opera presents “Lucia di Lammermoor” at Artis Naples on Friday, May 2.

Gulfshore Opera presents "Lucia di Lammermoor" at Artis —Naples on Friday, May 2.

On Saturday, May 3, Sarasota Cuban Ballet holds its “End of Year Show” in the Riverview Performing Arts Center and Gulfshore Ballet presents “Coppelia” at the Tribby Arts Center in Fort Myers.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet 'Images of Dance' is a two-hour program during which dancers from The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory showcase the future of ballet.

"Images of Dance" is a two-hour program during which dancers from The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and students of The Margaret Barbieri Conservatory showcase the future of ballet. Adding to the excitement, "Images of Dance" also partners with local arts organizations to provide live music from the Sarasota Music Conservatory and Sarasota Youth Opera.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Ballet / The Sarasota Ballet 'Images of Dance' takes place at the Sarasota Opera House.

The 2025 repertoire will include “World Premiere” by Ricardo Graziano and “Sing, Wearing the Sky” by Gemma Bond.

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Sarasota Opera House at 61 N. Pineapple Ave in Sarasota.

For tickets, visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/images-of-dance-2025/ or telephone 941-359-0099.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Opera / Gulfshore Opera Donizetti wrote 'Lucia di Lammermoor' in 1835, when he was reaching the peak of his reputation as an opera composer.

Donizetti wrote "Lucia di Lammermoor" in 1835, when he was reaching the peak of his reputation as an opera composer. The story revolves around one of opera’s most tragic figures, a woman named Lucia who becomes a pawn in her brother’s political aspirations, which includes mending a feud between two warring families.

Prima donna Susanne Burgess plays the part of Lucia. Celebrated for her warm vocal color, expressive phrasing, and impressive fioratura, Burgess made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Countess Ceprano in “Rigoletto” and returns to Metropolitan Opera this season as Frasquita in “Carmen.”

The rest of cast is just as accomplished. Listen/read on WGCU for more on Gulfshore Opera’s performance of “Lucia di Lammermoor.": "'Lucia di Lammermoor' showcases Gulfshore Opera prima donna Susanne Burgess."

And for more on Gulfshore Opera, listen/read on WGCU to “Gulfshore Opera bringing high-quality opera to Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.”

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet The Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota will be the site of the Sarasota Cuban Ballet's 'End of Year Show 2025.'

Sarasota Cuban Ballet’s “End of Year Show 2025” starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Riverview Performing Arts Center on Ram Way in Sarasota. For tickets, visit https://srqcubanballet.org/ or telephone 941-365-8400.

For more on Sarasota Cuban Ballet, listen/read on WGCU to “Sarasota Cuban Ballet reflects worldwide influences; attracts dancers from across the globe.”

Courtesy of Gulfshore Ballet / Gulfshore Ballet Kaique Barbosa is Frantz and Zoila Pena is Swanilda in 'Coppelia.'

“Coppélia” is a charming, comedic masterpiece about an eccentric toymaker and the life-size doll he creates. Jealous of the attention her boyfriend lavishes on the doll, Swanilda puts on the doll’s clothes, inducing the young man, toymaker and the entire town to believe that the doll has come to life. The ensuing mayhem culminates in a magnificent grand finale, as the village celebrates the Festival of Bells. Originally choreographed in the 19th century, this production has been restaged by Franklin Gamero and Iliana Lopez after the choreography of Marius Petipa.

For more on Gulfshore Ballet, listen/read on WGCU to: “Combining professional company with school, Gulfshore Ballet promises ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will be something special.”

