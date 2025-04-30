Aidan Bush/Fresh Take Florida

Florida’s new Halo Law, the controversial statute intended to protect law enforcement from harassment, went into effect at the start of this year. Now the first people arrested and prosecuted under it say they were left in the dark.At least eleven people so far have been arrested on charges of violating the new law, which bans people from being within 25 feet of a police officer, firefighter or paramedic at the scene of an incident, according to a statewide survey of the latest criminal violations by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.